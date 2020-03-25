If you can’t help 1000 families, help one: Prakash Raj on coronavirus outbreak

Prakash Raj opens up on life during self-isolation. Prakash Raj opens up on life during self-isolation.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj and his family have moved into their farmhouse in Andhra Pradesh following coronavirus outbreak. He is taking this downtime to spend time with his family and work on the farm.

“I am enjoying it,” said Prakash Raj, who took over The Indian Express Facebook page to talk about his self-isolation experience.

“Being on the farm or being away from people is not new to me. I am having a conversation with nature here. It is important to me more than anything else,” he added.

Prakash Raj advised people to see this period of social distancing as a time to strengthen the relationship with family members. “People should not think that being at home is borning. You should use this time to bond with your family. Also, think why are we in such a crisis and why we are in quarantine,” he said.

The actor-politician remarked that the need to extend a helping hand to a fellow human is more now than ever. “I have decided to reach out to 1000 families. This society has made me rich enough to do so.”

“If you can’t help 1000 families, just help one family,” he advised.

Prakash Raj noted that through his foundations he is trying to send relief supplies to daily wage workers of the film fraternity. The actor said he has sent rice bags to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) and he is also contributing to director Pawan Kumar’s relief fund to support daily wage earners in the Kannada film industry.

“We are not prepared for these things. And when they come, it is the only human spirit of trying to help one another that makes this life beautiful and brings meaning to humanity,” he said.

The Singam actor said that being away from the rush of daily life has taught him many lessons during the last few days. “I have realized the value of earth, the value of being simple and the value of having healthy habits. We need to be sensible to the environment. Now you see the whole world has clear air because traffic has gone. You can see dolphins coming to Italy’s shores. I saw deers coming on Pollachi roads. Nature is reclaiming its space. I think we need to understand that we need to coexist on this earth,” he said.

Prakash Raj also asked people to use the free time to introspect whether they were part of the problem or the solution. “We have realized that we are helpless in front of nature. So be prepared with our basic health facilities and education. And see that our tax money is invested in certain things that make us prepared to face such things,” he said.

During the Facebook live, the actor repeatedly requested the public to stay put wherever they are and strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the government in the fight against coronavirus. “We need to see what we can do as a common man. One, we need to see that we don’t get infected. Two, we don’t spread it. Three, see if we can help people around us,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd