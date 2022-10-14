Prabhas reviews Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: ‘What an extraordinary experience it has been…’

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been making headlines lately for its beautiful depiction of traditions, colorful visuals and the startling fusion of action and mythology. It has also become one of the highest rated movies on IMDB with a rating of 9.5 out of 10.

Many actors took to social media and have heaped praises on Kantara. Recently, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he has watched the film twice. He wrote, “Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Earlier, Dhanush also took to Twitter and lauded Kantara. He tweeted, “Kantara… Mind blowing!! A must watch… Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films… Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless.”

Kantara is a Kannada film directed by Rishab Shetty. It opened to positive reviews and looking at its success, the makers have decided to release the film in different languages.

In his review of Kantara, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Rishab Shetty, who has also written and directed this film, narrates this conflict of ignorance and misunderstanding in a colourful and visually engrossing manner. He infuses every frame with pure visceral energy by introducing us to the wild, vibrant and youthful vigour of the lifestyle of the people of that region.”