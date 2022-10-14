scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Prabhas reviews Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: ‘What an extraordinary experience it has been…’

After Dhanush, Prabhas took to social media and praised Rishab Shetty's recent movie Kantara and said that it is a must watch in theaters.

Prabhas, kantaraPrabhas has watched Kantara twice. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram)

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been making headlines lately for its beautiful depiction of traditions, colorful visuals and the startling fusion of action and mythology. It has also become one of the highest rated movies on IMDB with a rating of 9.5 out of 10. 

Many actors took to social media and have heaped praises on Kantara. Recently, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he has watched the film twice. He wrote, “Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Earlier, Dhanush also took to Twitter and lauded Kantara. He tweeted, “Kantara… Mind blowing!! A must watch… Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films… Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless.”

Kantara is a Kannada film directed by Rishab Shetty. It opened to positive reviews and looking at its success, the makers have decided to release the film in different languages.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Also read |Kantara review: Rishab Shetty’s retelling of folklore is highly imaginative and immersive

In his review of Kantara, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Rishab Shetty, who has also written and directed this film, narrates this conflict of ignorance and misunderstanding in a colourful and visually engrossing manner.  He infuses every frame with pure visceral energy by introducing us to the wild, vibrant and youthful vigour of the lifestyle of the people of that region.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 07:56:54 pm
Next Story

DUET 2022: NTA releases admit cards for PG admissions; here are the steps to check

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement