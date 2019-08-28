Prabhas: Game of Thrones technicians, Transformers crew worked on Saaho

Actor Prabhas says that he is under a lot of stress as his big-budget actioner Saaho is set to hit the screens this Friday. He, however, is not letting his pre-release nerves come in the way of his commitments. He is busy touring across the country promoting his upcoming film, which has cost about Rs 350 for its producers UV Creations.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is also dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam and all the versions will hit the screens worldwide on the same day. The film has an all-star cast-led by Prabhas. Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma and Arun Vijay among others have played important roles in the film.

Excerpts from Prabhas’ interaction with the media:

You took five years to finish two films (Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion) and two years for Saaho. Will this be your working pattern going forward?

No. After Baahubali, I wanted to do two films a year. But, Saaho is an action film. We planned for more than a year to shoot some action scenes and a lot of preparation was needed. As you saw in the trailer, we tried to do something. For one action scene, the producers spent about Rs 75 crore. World’s best technicians, Kenny Bates and Peng Zhang (Hollywood stunt directors), many masters from India and a lot of planning went into making this film.

What kind of preparations did you do?

Shraddha Kapoor and I did a lot of training for the film. More than the actors, it was the technical crew that did a lot of planning. Kenny Bates, who did Transformers and Italian Job, came to Hyderabad five times and they went to Dubai for the locations. And 40 people from Hollywood, including technicians who did Game of Thrones and the best truck drivers of Transformers, have worked on this film. The truck sliding you see (in the trailer) is not CGI. It is real. The truck, sliding at 40/50 KMPH speed, couldn’t stop and It banged the footpath. There are a lot of real stunts in the film.

The combined budget for your last three films is Rs 750 crore. Do you think you can go back to doing small-budget and family-oriented films like Darling and Mr Perfect?

Yes, I can. The script is always the master. I did Darling and Mr Perfect after Chatrapathi. They worked and became a hit. Next, I am doing a love story and I have already completed 30-day shoot for it.

Does your character in Saaho have grey shades?

Maybe. I don’t know (smiles). Another few days, you will see.

Do you think the film industry in the north is fully aware of the kind of work that the filmmakers do in the south? It seems many are shocked by the kind of budget and content that is produced here. What is your take on it?

It is not like that. Shankar sir and Rajamouli have made big, action films. Now, Bollywood is also doing a lot of big films. The whole country is doing. There are big films in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. I hope India keeps making the best films and becomes the best in the world.

What is a valuable lesson you have learned working in Bollywood?

It is all the same. There is not much difference between here and there. There are little differences based on region and its culture but nothing much.

Are you still finding it difficult to keep up with hectic movie promotions? Or have you got used to it?

I am better now. Baahubali 1 was really tough for me to promote the film in Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Punjab, Kerala and all of the other places. Now, I think, I am much better and comfortable.

What should the audience expect from Saaho?

We have done an action thriller. Hope you get thrilled and enjoy the action.