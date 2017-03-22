Power Pandi trailer: Dhanush’s debut directorial film has the making of a blockbuster. Watch video

Power Pandi releases on April 14th. Power Pandi releases on April 14th.

Dhanush has been extremely nervous about his debut directorial film, Power Pandi. While glimpses of the film have kept his fans excited about this new venture, Dhanush has been waiting for the kind of response the film’s trailer would garner. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that just like his acting skills, his directorial skills are on point as well. The film’s promo looks promising, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it has blockbuster written all over it. Also, what cannot be missed is the fact that Dhanush has a good fan following, which would eventually work in his favour.

Power Pandi captures a beautiful journey of the central character played by Raj Kiran. He is old and emotional, has a family but yearns for a companion that he finds in Revathi, who plays Raj’s love interest. How he wins over societal norms against romance in old age is what the story seems to be revolving around.

Power Pandi has been written, directed and produced by Dhanush under his own banner Wunderbar films. The film narrates the story of a stuntman, played by Raj Kiran but apart from him, characters played by Prasanna and Chaya Singh are just unmissable.

Watch Power Pandi trailer:

Reports suggest that Dhanush would be playing a cameo in the film but the actor has remained tight-lipped about it. While the star cast is already impressive, Dhanush gives his fans more reasons to stay glued to their seats in the theatres. The actor has stellar cameos lined up with Gautham Vasudev Menon, actress Madonna Sebastian and TV host Dhivyadharshini. The film is going to be released on April 14th.

Apart from this project, Dhanush has wrapped up his next, VIP 2, which also stars Bollywood actor Kajol in the lead role.

