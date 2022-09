Kannada TV actor Mandya Ravi passes away

Popular Kannada TV actor Ravi Prasad, popularly known as Mandya Ravi, passed away on Wednesday due to an illness. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for several days. According to Kannada TV channels, he was suffering from liver-related ailments. He was 43.

Ravi Prasad majored in English and he also graduated in law. However, he went onto seek a career in acting. He began his career as a performer with theatre groups. Ravi was part of Mandya’s well-known theatre groups Geleyara Balaga and Janadani. He later ventured into television by bagging a key role in T S Nagabharana’s serial Mahamayi. He was a regular presence in popular television director T N Seetharam’s serials. He was known for his roles in Minchu, Mukta Mukta, Magalu Janaki, Chitralekha, Yashode, Varalakshmi Stores to name a few.

Ravi Prasad’s last rites will be performed in his native Kallahalli in Mandya on Thursday. He is survived by his wife, son, parents and two sisters.