Popular Kannada RJ Rachana dies of cardiac arrest at 39

In a shocking incident, Rachana, one of the top radio jockeys in Kannada, passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. She was 39.

According to reports, Rachana complained of chest pain at her residence in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar. She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Rachana’s untimely death has sent shock waves across the Kannada entertainment industry. “You will be fondly remembered #RJRachana! Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Om shanti! (sic),” tweeted actor Rakshit Shetty.

Rachana came to prominence through her work on radio. However, she had quit radio jockeying about three years ago. She had also appeared in the 2013 Kannada movie Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, which had Rakshit Shetty in the lead.

You will be fondly remembered #RJRachana! Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/H5wRr70L7k — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 22, 2022

“May your soul rest in peace Rachana. She was definitely one of the best jock of Namma Bengaluru. Heart attack at this young age… What is happening (sic),” RJ Pradeep expressed shock, while extending his condolences on Rachana’s passing.

Last year, movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar, who was known for his fitness, had also passed away following a cardiac arrest. He was just 46.