Saturday, October 10, 2020
Kannada film director Vijay Reddy dies at 84

Vijay Reddy left a deep imprint on movie buffs with his films Gandhada Gudi, Bhakta Prahlada and Na Ninna Mareyalare.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: October 10, 2020 4:11:51 pm
Vijay Reddy dead, Vijay Reddy dies, Vijay ReddyVijay Reddy was suffering from age related ailments. (Photo: Puneeth Rajkumar/Twitter)

Eminent Kannada film director Vijay Reddy, who delivered many blockbusters, died at a hospital in Chennai, family sources said on Saturday. Reddy, 84, was suffering from age related ailments following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last on Friday night.

Condoling his death, Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, “Vijay Reddy, who had directed my father Dr Rajkumar’s movies such as Gandhada Gudi, Mayura and Na Ninna Mareyalare passed away.”

Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, Puneeth Rajkumar said he was fortunate to have worked in the movie Bhakta Prahlada directed by Reddy.

