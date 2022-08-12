PM Narendra Modi offers condolence after Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna’s death: ‘He was a household name’

August 12, 2022 4:21:50 pm
National award-winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru. He was 83. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a condolence message for the grieving family on Twitter.
“The exceptional Shivamogga Subbanna was a household name for those who love Kannada songs and music. His works are admired and so are his efforts to connect gems of Kannada poetry with the present generation. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote.
Shivamogga Subbanna passed away in Bengaluru following a heart attack.
The late singer was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing the song ‘Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta’ for Kaadu Kudure. ‘Baarisu Kannada Dindimava’ made him a household name.
Noted Suguma Sangeetha singer M D Pallavi told indianexpress.com, “It is a very big loss for the world of Sugama Sangeetha. I have performed on many occasions with him on stage and he was a very interactive artiste. He used to explain the poems, the songs, and then sing.”
He was also a singer with Doordarshan and Akashvani, and had worked as an advocate.
