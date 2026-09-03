PM Modi pays tribute to Bengali film icon Uttam Kumar on birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tribute to Bengali film legend Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, saying his timeless performances connect with people across generations.

Born on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar, whose original name was Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, died on July 24, 1980.

“Mahanayak Uttam Kumar: A legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary,” Modi said in a post on X.

Story continues below this ad

Also read | Gandhari movie review: Taapsee Pannu film is neither impactful nor believable

The prime minister also shared part of his August 30 radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ where he described Uttam Kumar as a versatile actor who became deeply embedded in people’s hearts through his performances.