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PM Modi pays tribute to Bengali film icon Uttam Kumar on birth centenary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, remembering the legendary actor’s timeless performances and enduring connection with audiences across generations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tribute to Bengali film legend Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, saying his timeless performances connect with people across generations.
Born on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar, whose original name was Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, died on July 24, 1980.
“Mahanayak Uttam Kumar: A legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary,” Modi said in a post on X.
The prime minister also shared part of his August 30 radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ where he described Uttam Kumar as a versatile actor who became deeply embedded in people’s hearts through his performances.
“Film lovers believe that Satyajit Ray wrote the entire script for the film ‘Nayak’ (‘The Hero’) with Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in mind. Shriman Satyajit Ray had remarked that he possessed remarkable emotional depth alongside great dignity,” Modi said.
Mahanayak Uttam Kumar…a legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations.
Tributes on his birth centenary.
Also sharing what I spoke about him during #MannKiBaat last Sunday.
মহানায়ক উত্তম কুমার… এক কিংবদন্তি যাঁর কালজয়ী পরিবেশনা প্রজন্মান্তরের… pic.twitter.com/GQLr48AO7o
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2026
Uttam Kumar worked very hard to bring his characters to life, and was known not only for his natural ease but also for his philanthropy, the prime minister said.
“His life offers another great lesson: never give up. Although his early films did not fare well, he remained focused on his work. It was this dedication that enabled him to reach such great heights,” Modi said.
The prime minister also recalled passing by Uttam Kumar’s house while doing a roadshow in Kolkata sometime ago, where someone gifted him a photograph of the late actor.
“I once again pay tribute to the legendary Uttam Kumar Ji; he will forever reign in our hearts,” Modi said.
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