scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

PM Modi meets Kannada stars Yash and Rishab Shetty. See pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India’s biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India in Bengaluru. PM Modi also met all the newsmakers of Sandalwood.

Yash, Rishab Shetty, PM Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi with Yash, Rishab Shetty, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and Shraddha (Photo: BJP Karnataka/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bengaluru for Aero India 2023, and while he was in the city, he met all the newsmakers of Sandalwood, including KGF star Yash and Kantara star Rishab Shetty.

According to the official Twitter handle of BJP Karnataka, PM Modi discussed culture, new India and the state of Karnataka with the stars. A post read, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed his contributions to culture, new India, and the progress of Karnataka (sic).”

 

ALSO READ |Clip of Vijay from Leo sets in Kashmir leaked. Watch

KGF: Part 2 is the highest grosser of the Kannada film industry with a collection of more than Rs 1000 crore, and it is followed by Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide. The PM congratulated both the stars for pulling off such a great achievement for the industry.

The PM also met Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the wife of late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. Only last week Ashwini thanked the Karnataka government for naming a road in Bengaluru as Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Road.

Shraddha aka Aiyyo Shraddha, a popular Instagram personality, was also part of the meet. The Insta celebrity took to social media to share a picture with Modi, and wrote, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’.I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 15:59 IST
Next Story

AIBE XVII 2023 Answer key: Window to raise challenge open till February 20

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sid kiara reception inside photos
Ranveer-Kareena to rumoured lovebirds Ananya-Aditya Roy Kapur: Inside pics from Sid-Kiara reception
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close