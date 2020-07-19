Sudeep is back on Phantom sets, shares sneak peek of film

Kichcha Sudeep shared a video on his Instagram account. (Photo: Kichcha Sudeep/Instagram) Kichcha Sudeep shared a video on his Instagram account. (Photo: Kichcha Sudeep/Instagram)

Actor Sudeep is extremely kicked about starting the shoot of his film Phantom. The actor on Sunday gave a sneak peek into the film.

Sudeep shared a video on Instagram in which we see the actor and a little girl on a boat, passing through a dense forest. The man who is rowing the boat points towards something, which leaves Sudeep overwhelmed.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sudeep wrote, “Putting on makeup today was an awesome feel. Felt I was on an elaborated holiday away frm my passion. A passion called cinema. So here iam…being VIKRANTH RONA…again. #PhantomBegins”

Earlier, Sudeep had shared photos from the sets of Phantom.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions’ve been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wshs”

Apart from Phantom, Sudeep will be seen in Kotigobba 3.

