Penguin first look: Keerthy Suresh plays a pregnant woman in Karthik Subbaraj’s production

Actor Keerthy Suresh’s 27th birthday is marked by celebrity wishes and announcements about her upcoming projects on social media. Karthik Subbaraj on Thursday also announced his next production venture, which will have Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

The title poster features the silhouette of Keerthy suggesting that she will be playing the role of a pregnant woman. The film has been titled Penguin, which is bankrolled for Karthik’s Stone Bench Film banner. The production house also tweeted the posters and captioned thus: “She is aggressive, yet gentle.. She is majestic, yet modest.. She is #Penguin (sic).”

We don’t have more details about Keerthy’s character or the plot at the moment. The film will release both in Tamil and Telugu. This will be the third film to roll out from Karthik’s production house after Aviyal and Meyaadha Maan.

Earlier today, Keerthy’s look from director Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming film was also released. The poster showed that the actor has lost a significant amount of body weight for her role in the untitled flick. The film is bankrolled by Worth A Shot Motion Arts banners and the shooting of the film is fast approaching the completion. The title and more details about the film are expected to come out during Diwali.

A behind-the-scenes video of Keerthy’s forthcoming film Miss India has also landed. The footage coupled with a short teaser of composer S Thaman’s folkish song about a graceful girl, shows Keerthy having a fun time on the sets of Miss India.

Miss India is the first full-length feature film by Narendra Nath, who has made a slew of short films in the past. According to reports, Nath’s feature debut is said to be centered on the trafficking of women and Keerthy is said to play the role of a saviour.