‘Bring him back’: Pawan Singh overrules security, organisers after fan is thrown off stage

At a Kanwad Mahotsav event in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Sunday evening, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh was performing on stage when a fan from the crowd managed to break past the barriers and climb up to get closer to the singer. What followed was a brief moment of chaos, and then a gesture that has since been widely shared online.

Security personnel, police officers and some of the leaders seated on stage quickly moved in, grabbing the fan and dragging him away. He was then pushed off the stage as the audience looked on. In most cases, that would have been the end of it. But Pawan Singh was not done.

A video from the event shows the singer stopping mid-performance and asking for the fan to be brought back. One of the leaders on stage tried to intervene and stop him, but Pawan persisted, insisting the fan be allowed to return. Once the fan was back on stage, the singer walked him toward the centre and made sure he got the moment he had risked getting thrown out for.

“Bhai, zara photo khichiye inki,” Pawan Singh told someone nearby, asking them to take a photograph of the fan. The crowd responded warmly.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, a programme featuring popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh took an unexpected turn when one of his enthusiastic fans climbed onto the stage. The bouncers, police personnel and some leaders present on the stage reportedly grabbed the fan… pic.twitter.com/z5mnzX7NXr — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 10, 2026

The incident has drawn attention online, with many pointing to it as an example of Pawan Singh’s connect with his fan base, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where his popularity as both a singer and performer has remained consistently strong for over a decade.

Pawan Singh started out as a harmonium player at local concerts before becoming one of the most recognisable voices and faces in Bhojpuri cinema and music. Songs like “Lollipop Lagelu”, which has over 220 million views on YouTube, established him as a mainstream name well beyond the Bhojpuri-speaking belt. He has since appeared in dozens of films, released several albums, and built a live performance circuit that regularly draws massive crowds across UP and Bihar, where his events have, on more than one occasion, required police intervention to manage unruly fans. As recently as June 2026, an event in Ballia had to be controlled with a police lathicharge after the crowd broke through barricades to reach the stage.

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His political career has been just as eventful. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded him from Asansol in West Bengal, but he withdrew his candidacy within days following backlash over some of his song lyrics. He then announced an independent run from Karakat in Bihar, which led to his expulsion from the party. He was later reinstated and is currently a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh.

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On the entertainment front, Pawan Singh has also been active on reality television. In September 2025, he participated in Rise and Fall, a celebrity reality show hosted by Ashneer Grover on Amazon MX Player, but walked out just 14 days into the competition, reportedly telling his fellow contestants that he was never meant to be a full-time participant. He is currently part of Bhojpuri Bawaal, a follow-reality format show that premiered on August 2, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show, which does away with tasks and eliminations in favour of an unscripted, observational format, also features Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav.