Ajay Devgn is the Iron Man of Singham franchise: Parmish Verma

Singer-actor Parmish Verma is all set to play Dilsher in his upcoming film Singham, which is the Punjabi remake of the Ajay Devgn movie with the same name. Interestingly, the Punjabi Singham is being co-produced by Ajay himself. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Verma spoke about playing Dilsher, the role of Devgn in making him the face of Singham’s Punjabi remake and more.

What is special about Singham in your perspective?

Singham has set a milestone. People still remember the film. And as an artiste, I feel appreciated because someone who has had such a great career has, in a way, passed on the torch to me in Punjab to take his name forward.

How was your first meeting with Ajay Devgn?

Honestly, I was so scared. I remember I was on a call with my back faced towards him. I was busy talking on the phone. But after a while, everything went quiet in the background. Soon, someone tapped on my shoulder and whispered that Ajay sir is here. I turned around, saw him and trust me, for a while, I could not move. I was stunned. Because he is senior to me, I wanted to touch his feet but I was so confused that I extended my hand to shake hands with him and bent down to his knees (laughs).

He is so humble. I look up to him. I also want to have 20-30 years of a successful career and still have that compassion and composure.

Did you interact with him? Did he give you any tip on how to play the character?

Not really. Bajirao Singham was a police officer for a long time but my character Dilsher has just passed out from the police academy. So, both characters have a different journey. But yes, you can say Dilsher takes his inspiration from Singham. At least, that is how I interpreted the character.

Did you follow a certain kind of training to become Singham?

For action, I did. I worked really hard in Mumbai. We used to work on action sequences for 10-12 hours a day. Cable sequences were a bit tough because you need to understand how to place your hands and how to balance the body. I would suggest one should lose weight and strengthen their core when they do cable action sequences.

In police, if you have chopped your hair off or have short hair, you need to get rid of your beard too. However, I wanted to keep my beard and hence, I wore the turban. I also felt that to represent Punjab, the character has to be a Sardar. It was such an amazing feeling to wear that turban.

You will be compared to Ajay Devgn. Are you ready for that? Do you think it’s justified?

Ajay sir did Singham after having a successful career with many hits to his credit. This is my third film. I am actually attempting this in the beginning of my acting career. So, it will be unfair to compare. It’s like he is Iron Man and I am Spider-Man. Spider-Man has just joined the franchise. Iron Man will always be a godfather to Spider-Man. That is how I felt when I met him for the first time.

What’s more fun — acting or singing?

The only reason I sing is because I want to perform. It is very rare that you would see me perform at a concert. I enjoy performing at clubs because I get to meet my fans and enjoy the vibe of the environment. I love being on stage.

Also, I don’t think I consider myself a serious singer. I go according to the idea I have for that moment or the day. Hence, I do not even believe in producing an album because in an album you have to have all sort of songs – emotional, dance etc.

Since Ajay Devgn is supporting the film, are there any talks about a Bollywood debut?

I have been receiving offers from the Hindi film industry for a long time but I kept rejecting them because I could not associate myself with the characters. For me, I should be able to see myself in the role I am playing. After my debut, I took a break of two years, which was a setback in my career but I was okay about it. So, I am waiting for the right role to make my debut in Bollywood.

What’s your ultimate dream when it comes to films and the industry?

I want people to love me. Everything else is secondary.

What’s next on the cards?

I have Jinde Meriye with Sonam Bajwa. Apart from that, I am working on two more films but the official announcement is yet to be made.