Pailwaan trailer: Sudeep promises an inspiring sports drama

The trailer of Sudeep’s most-anticipated film, Pailwaan, was released on Thursday. The 45-year-old movie star has undergone a significant body transformation to play the role of a professional fighter.

Advertising

According to the the trailer, the film follows the journey of a wrestler who aspires to leave his mark in the world of boxing. The tone and texture of the film reminds us of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Sultan. Sudeep’s Krishna aka Kiccha is also introduced just like Salman’s Sultan Ali Khan was introduced in the 2016 Hindi film. We see Krishna getting his last-minute strength training and flexing his muscles before he goes to the wrestling arena and starts pinning down his rivals.

However, unlike Sultan, Pailwaan doesn’t seem like a love story. Going by the trailer, it feels like the journey of an underdog in boxing.

The filmmakers kick-started the movie promotion from today with the trailer launch event that was held in Mumbai.

Advertising

To achieve a wider reach, the original Kannada film has been dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. “Pailwaan has a universal theme which will connect with everyone. It is a sports action drama with a lot of heart in it,” Pailwaan director Krishna said earlier.

Pailwaan marks the second collaboration between Krishna and Sudeep. The director-actor duo earlier delivered hit 2017 actioner, Hebbuli.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has also played a key role in the film. It will be his debut in the south Indian film industry. The movie also stars Sushant Singh and Aakanksha Singh among others.

Even as Krishna earlier announced that the film will release in August, the filmmakers postponed the release to September 12 to avoid clash with other films.