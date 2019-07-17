Pailwaan song Kannmaniye: Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh spice up the romantic number

Kannada movie star Sudeep on Tuesday unveiled a new single track from his upcoming film, Pailwaan. The song titled Kannmaniye is performed by Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh (Malli Raava, Devdas). The romantic number is composed by Arjun Janya and sung by Sanjith Hegde.

“Awesome Set, Awesome Song, Awesome Choreography, Awesome Making. Jussss For all u frnzz… (sic),” tweeted the Eega star. The Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi versions of the song have also come out.

Kannmaniye is the second song to be released from the Pailwaan music album. Earlier, the filmmakers released the theme song of Pailwaan titled “Banda Nodu Pailwaan”. Just the original Kannada rendition on YouTube has garnered more than 1.2 million views within a week of its release.

With just a few weeks left for the release of Pailwaan, the filmmakers have become busy promoting the film across the country as it is set to hit the screens in five languages. Back in Sudeep’s home state, Karnataka, Pailwaan has been one of the most-awaited films this year. It has piqued the curiosity of the audience ever since the makers released the first look revealing the fit avatar of Sudeep.

The movie star has knocked off a few kilos, and has gained a leaner and muscular look for his character in the film, which is a sports drama. He plays a wrestler, who later turns into a boxer. “I have done something that I have not done so far. That is very big for me,” Sudeep said while talking about his newly-gained fitness recently in Bengaluru.

Pailwaan is due in cinemas in August.