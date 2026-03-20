The Voice of Hind Rajab’s India release blocked by CBFC, board member says ‘It would affect India-Israel relationship’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has blocked the Indian theatrical release of Kaouther Ben Hania’s Oscar-nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab. The film was scheduled to release in India on March 6, ahead of the Oscars on March 16, but was denied clearance over concerns that it could strain India-Israel relations.

Distributor Manoj Nandwana, head of Mumbai-based Jai Viratra Entertainment, told Variety that the CBFC refused certification because “the film is very sensitive.”

The Voice of Hind Rajab is based on the real story of a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was trapped in a car attacked by Israeli forces in Gaza and was later found dead.