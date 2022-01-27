One Cut Two Cut trailer: Danish Sait’s Gopi returns to save a school from a hostage situation

One might expect a hostage situation to be perfect fodder for adrenaline rushing actioner, but stand-up comedian-actor Danish Sait starrer One Cut Two Cut has everything that makes the set-up a laugh riot. The trailer of the satirical comedy was unveiled on Thursday, and all we can say is things aren’t going as per the kidnappers’ plan here.

The trailer shows Danish playing an art and crafts teacher Gopi. The story revolves around how things get messed up on his first day at work when he gets the task of saving his school that’s been taken hostage by four social media activists. And to see the kidnappers dressed in Money Heist’s red jumpsuits only adds more fun to the plot.

One Cut Two Cut also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya. Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, the movie is produced by late actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar along with Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner.

Danish Sait‘s character Gopi is an extension of his popular sketch. The comedian said he was excited to bring Gopi into a full-fledged film. “Gopi as a character has received much love and appreciation from the audience and in this film, the viewers will see him landing into a hostage situation and taking on social media activists. In his own quirky and innocent style, Gopi deals with the situation while also addressing some pressing issues. I am sure the audience will have a good laugh and will also have something to think about,” Danish said in a statement.

One Cut Two Cut will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 3.