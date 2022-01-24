Puneeth Rajkumar’s production One Cut Two Cut gets a release date

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced the release date of its new Kannada movie One Cut Two Cut. Starring Danish Sait in the lead role, the film will premiere on the platform on February 3.

The first look poster of One Cut Two Cut shows Danish sporting a toothbrush moustache. The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

According to the synopsis, Danish Sait plays an art and crafts teacher called Gopi, “whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.”

One Cut Two Cut is one of the last production projects that were kick-started by late Kannada movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar before his untimely death last year.

In its tribute to Puneeth, Amazon Prime Video will release three latest movies from his film production company, PRK Productions. Besides One Cut Two Cut, Amazon will also release Man of the Match, and Family Pack soon. In addition to it, non-subscribers can stream five of Kannada movies Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and Yuvarathnaa for free for an entire month starting February 1. While the first four films were bankrolled by PRK Productions, Yuvarathnaa had Puneeth playing the lead and it was his film to release when he was alive.

“Puneeth Rajkumar’s distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honor he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavor to carry that legacy forward,” Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said in a statement.