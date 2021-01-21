Odiya actor Rabi Mishra dies at 64

Rabi Mishra is known for his performances in films, theatres and teleserials. (Photo: Sujeet Kumar/Twitter)

Eminent Odiya actor Rabi Mishra of the Gopala Rahasya fame died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

Mishra, 64, was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain, his family said.

He died due to cardiac arrest early on Wednesday morning, they said.

Incidentally, while he was shooting for a TV serial on Tuesday, Mishra played the role of a person suffering from heart ailments.

Mishra, a versatile actor, is known for his performances in films, theatres and teleserials.

Several Ollywood actors expressed grief on his demise.

Mishra is known for his roles in superhit films Bhai Hela Bhagari, Sakala Tirtha, Soubhagyabati, Maa Pari Kie Haba, Rakhi Bhijigala Aakhi Luha Re, Mana Rahiagal Tumari Thare, Mukhyamantri and Dhauli Express among others.

He attained fame for his lead role in Gopal Rahasya — a dramedy on Doordarshan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra pradhan, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik, BJP state president Samir Mohanty, Leader of Opposition PK Naik and others condoled Mishra”s demise.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that he has left indelible footprints in the field of acting.