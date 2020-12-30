Odia music director Shantanu Mohapatra passes away

Odia music director ad passed away at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. He was 84. Mohapatra was suffering from pneumonia and other age-related ailments.

The legendary music director was a part of the Odia music industry for over six decades. He composed songs for Odia movies Suryamukhi, Arundhati, Chilika Tire and Dora among others and also composed the first Modern Odia ballad “Konark Gatha”. During his illustrious career, Mohapatra collaborated with legendary composers and singers including Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi, Manna Dey, Usha Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadekar, Anuradha Paudwal, Usha Uthup, and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the demise of Shantanu Mohapatra. In his tweet, Patnaik said that the music composed by Mohapatra will keep him immortal.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଶାନ୍ତନୁ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ଦୁଃଖିତ। ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ସଂଯୋଜନା ଶୈଳୀ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଚିଲିକା ତୀରେ,ଅଗ୍ନିପରୀକ୍ଷା ଓ ମେଘମୁକ୍ତି ଆଦି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ସେ ଛାଡି ଯାଇଥିବା ଛାପ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 30, 2020

The last rites of the composer will be performed with full state honour.