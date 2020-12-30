scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Odia music director Shantanu Mohapatra passes away

Shantanu Mohapatra was suffering from pneumonia and other age-related ailments.

December 30, 2020
shantanu mohapatraShantanu Mohapatra was 84. (Photo: Achyuta Samanta/Twitter)

Odia music director ad passed away at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. He was 84. Mohapatra was suffering from pneumonia and other age-related ailments.

The legendary music director was a part of the Odia music industry for over six decades. He composed songs for Odia movies Suryamukhi, Arundhati, Chilika Tire and Dora among others and also composed the first Modern Odia ballad “Konark Gatha”. During his illustrious career, Mohapatra collaborated with legendary composers and singers including Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi, Manna Dey, Usha Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadekar, Anuradha Paudwal, Usha Uthup, and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the demise of Shantanu Mohapatra. In his tweet, Patnaik said that the music composed by Mohapatra will keep him immortal.

The last rites of the composer will be performed with full state honour.

