Monday, October 11, 2021
Nusrat Jahan hints she and Yash Dasgupta are married, couple reveals why they kept their relationship a secret: ‘It isn’t a crime’

Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share photos from Yash Dasgupta's birthday celebration, with hints that the two might already be married. They also spoke about parenting son Yishaan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 10:03:09 am
Nusrat JahanNusrat Jahan opened up about her relationship with Yash Dasgupta (Photo: Instagram/ Nusrat Jahan)

Actor-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta might already be married, going by their recent hints. Recently, the couple welcomed their son, Yishaan. While the couple was tight-lipped about their relationship in the past, they confirmed that Yash is indeed the father of the baby. They also said that they want to keep their personal lives private. Ringing Yash’s birthday at midnight, Nusrat shared a picture of a cake with ‘husband’ and ‘father’ written on it. She also shared a picture with Yash on her Instagram Stories.

There has been much speculation and conjecture about the father of the baby, as she was previously married to Nikhil Jain. In a recent interview to Times Of India, Nusrat opened up about her relationship with Yash, and confirmed that he was indeed Yishaan’s father. Asked if he had second thoughts about parenthood with Nusrat, he said, “Never. I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body — it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her. She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby.”

Nusrat added that he ‘didn’t freak out at all’ and that they didn’t care what the world would think. “I knew they would call me strong or call me names.”

The couple also revealed why they decided to keep the identity of the father a secret. “People should understand that wanting to keep your private life to yourself isn’t a crime. There was no hiding of the fact and that we were having a baby. If we wanted to hide, why would we even have the baby, right? She was roaming around with a baby bump. What were people thinking? That we were pulling a prank on them? Was I expected to stand on the roof with a placard in my hand? I’m not that person,” he said.

Nusrat’s Instagram post might have added more fuel to the rumours about them already being married. Asked if they were worried about having a baby out of wedlock, she said, “Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true.”

Nusrat Jahan was previously married to businessman Nikhil Jain. They got married in Turkey in 2019, but Nusrat said in 2021 in a statement that her marriage with Nikhil was not valid under Indian laws. The couple have been separated since November 2020. Nikhil wished Nusrat after the birth of her son, despite his ‘differences’ with her. “I wish the baby boy has a bright future,” he had said, according to PTI.

Nusrat Jahan has acted in Bengali films such as Shotru, Jamai 420, Love Express, Zulfiqar and Asur.

