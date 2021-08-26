scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Nusrat Jahan welcomes baby boy

Nusrat Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening, gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: August 26, 2021 4:59:10 pm
nusrat jahanNusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening, gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm, shared a source at the hospital. The source also shared that the mother and the baby are doing fine.

Nusrat Jahan’s actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, a film industry source shared.

Jahan’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future.”

