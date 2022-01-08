5 films of Nusrat Jahan where her performance stood out

An actor, politician, talk show host and now a mother, Nusrat Jahan has been acing in her multiple roles. But the actor has worked her way into many fans’ hearts with her movie performances. On her birthday, here’s looking at Nusrat Jahan’s five best roles.

Asur

The 2020 movie saw Nusrat Jahan pair up with Jeet and Abir Chatterjee in this romantic thriller. Said to be a tribute to pioneering artiste Ramkinkar Baij, Asur dealt with the struggle of an artist and the commercialisation of art. The film also touched upon the sensitive topic of love, friendship and revenge. Being the only female caught between two stars, Nusrat managed to stand on her own in this Pavel Bhattacharjee directorial.

Zulfiqar

An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedies — Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra, Zulfiqar (2016) is a Prosenjit Chatterjee film from the word go. Nusrat Jahan, who usually plays a modern woman in her films, however, showcased a very different avatar. Playing Rani Talapatra, her character was fashioned around Cleopatra. A money-lender and bar owner by profession, Rani uses her sexuality for her benefit, as she romances both Zulfiqar (Prosenjit) and Markaz (Dev) in this Srijit Mukherjee film.

Crisscross

Released in 2018, the Birsa Dasgupta directorial presents the story of five women, who hustle every day to survive the city. In this film, Nusrat played the role of Meher, a struggling actor. As she treads her way to build a dream career, she has to face humiliation at every stage. Meher’s character was also shown to be the sole bread earner, who has to take care of a widowed mother and sick brother.

SOS Kolkata

Shedding her glamorous avatar, Nusrat Jahan played ATS technical head Amanda Jones in SOS Kolkata. The action packed drama released during 2020 Durga Puja and received quite positive feedback. Directed by Anshuman Pratyush, the film also starred Yash Dasgupta, Mimi Chakraborty, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. The plotline revolved around a suspected terrorist attack and how armed forces and common people come together to save lives.

Ami Je Ke Tomar

A remake of Marathi hit Mitwaa, Ami Je Ke Tomar released in 2017. Apart from Nusrat Jahan, the film also starred Ankush and Sayantika Banerjee in lead roles. After being wooed by a millionaire Aditya (Ankush), an orphan Esha (Jahan) is all set to start her married life. However, her past comes to haunt her with a guilt that could destroy her present. Further in the Rabi Kinagi film, Nusrat also projected a mature performance as she plays a woman, who loses her mental stability. A must-watch for all fans.