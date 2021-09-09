Nusrat Jahan shuts down questions on her baby’s father: ‘It puts a black spot on somebody’s character…’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who welcomed a baby boy last month, made her first public appearance on Wednesday after she became a mother. She attended the opening of a salon in Kolkata, where she was asked questions about her ‘better half’ and she replied with sharp responses, saying that the ‘father knows who the father is’.

When a reporter asked Nusrat about her ‘better half’, she replied, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

Nusrat also mentioned that motherhood ‘feels great’. “It’s a new life, it feels like a new beginning,” she said. She also revealed that her son was named Yishaan.

When asked when can one get the first glimpse of her son, Nusrat said, “You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment.”

Last month, Nusrat Jahan was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on August 25. Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who drove Nusrat to the hospital, confirmed that she and her baby are doing well. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” he said.

In her previous Instagram post, Nusrat, who has faced brutal trolling and scrutiny for rumoured relationship with Yash, she wrote, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from (sic.).” Furthermore, she credited the photo to “daddy”.

Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain got married in Turkey in a private wedding ceremony on June 19, 2019 after dating for a while. In 2021, Nusrat said that her marriage with Nikhil was not valid under Indian laws in a statement. The couple have been separated since November 2020. Nikhil wished Nusrat after the birth of her son, despite his ‘differences’ with her. “I wish the baby boy has a bright future,” he had said, according to PTI.

Nusrat Jahan has acted in Bengali films such as Shotru, Jamai 420, Love Express, Zulfiqar and Asur.