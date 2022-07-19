Nusrat Jahan says her ‘so-called friends’ have always been the first to run away and judge her in times of trouble

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan said that she has always been an ‘outspoken’ person, and for her to receive a lot of attention after announcing her pregnancy wasn’t unexpected. Nusrat and her child’s father, actor Yash Dasgupta, have always been at the centre of speculation because of their decision to not put labels on their relationship.

In a new interview with The Times of India, Nusrat said that she prefers not speaking unless needed, but that her ‘silence should not be mistaken for being wrong’. She added, “I have never played the ‘woman card’ or the ‘victim card’.”

In her first public appearance after becoming a mother, Nusrat was asked about the identity of her child’s father. She replied, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

Nusrat was previously involved in a controversy after she claimed that her ‘marriage’ to businessman Nikhil Jain was invalid. A Kolkata court ruled in 2021 that the marriage was ‘legally invalid’. In the TOI interview, she hinted that her friends from the film industry, and outside of it as well, didn’t stand by her when she needed them to.

She said that she hasn’t been ‘blessed to have true friends’, because whenever she has faced issues in her life, her ‘so-called friends’ have always been the ‘first to run away and judge’. She said that her true friends remain Yash and her family. She once again referred to Yash as her ‘husband’, as she has in the past.