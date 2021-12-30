Nusrat Jahan on how her relationship with Yash Dasgupta began: ‘I absconded with you’

Actor and politician Nusrat Jahan recently hosted partner and actor Yash Dasgupta on her radio show Ishq with Nusrat as a special guest. While he was there, Yash was asked to answer how their relationship began. But the Bengali star requested Nusrat to respond to the question. When prodded to speak about their love story, Yash asked the same question to Nusrat, “Okay, I’ll ask you. How did this happen?”

Nusrat simply responded with a simple but intriguing statement, saying, “I ran away with you.”

Teasing her further, Yash asked her, “You ran away? You mean, we ran through the streets holding hands?” Nusrat clarified, “No, no I absconded with you. This is in one word, I absconded with you. This is what the episode is about – my love, my choice. I fell in love with you, that was my choice and the rest is history.”

Yash further quizzed Nusrat on her notion of love. The actor said that love is not one grand gesture, but is made of up of everyday moments that creates that bond and togetherness. For a while, Nusrat’s relationship with Yash was being only speculated about, nothing was confirmed. However, things changed when the couple welcomed their son Yishaan this August.

Nusrat was previously married to businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019. The duo had tied the knot in Turkey. However, later, Nusrat Jahan clarified that the marriage was not valid as it was not registered under the Special Marriage Act. A Kolkata court had also ruled the marriage as invalid.