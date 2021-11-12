Nusrat Jahan on her wedding controversy: ‘I was wrongly portrayed’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan’s social media posts featuring beau Yash Dasgupta might have silenced those who had doubts about their rumoured relationship, but the controversy surrounding her marriage to Nikhil Jain however continues.

Nusrat tied the knot with Nikhil in Turkey in June 2019, but the two called it quits in November 2020. Nusrat later revealed that her wedding with Nikhil was invalid under Indian laws.

Nusrat Jahan told IndiaToday.in, “They did not pay for my wedding. They did not pay for the hotel bills. I don’t have to say anything to them. I am honest. I was wrongly portrayed, and now I have clarified it.”

In the same interview, Nusrat reiterated that “throughout the controversy, she did not pull anyone down or take any names”. She added that it was easy to blame others or show others in a bad light.

Nusrat Jahan welcomed her son in August this year, leaving many speculating about the father of the child. On being asked about her ‘better half’, she had said, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”