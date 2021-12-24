Nusrat Jahan calls embracing motherhood her ‘boldest’ decision of 2021: ‘Very proud of my decision of being a mother’

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan became a mother to a baby boy Yishaan in August this year. And, for the actor, her decision to embrace motherhood was an ‘extremely bold’ step. She also said she is ‘proud’ of herself for making the decision. Nusrat is raising her child with her beau and Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta.

The actor recently interacted with a social media user on her radio show, Ishq With Nusrat. The user asked Nusrat about the boldest decision she took in 2021. Responding to the question, she said, “I live life bold. Every minute. Every hour.” Later, she added how her journey of motherhood has been quite bold as she had to answer questions like ‘Is Nusrat a single mother?’, ‘Who is the father?’ But the actor made sure to stay positive throughout her pregnancy.

Nusrat shared how people found her decision to embrace motherhood bold but for her “it was a very sane decision to take. I’ve never spoken about this so that I can keep my sanity intact.” She added, “Just because I didn’t speak up on this matter, many people have said a lot of things. So today I’m speaking about this. Yes, I’ve been extremely bold and I’m very proud of my decision of being a mother. I’m not a single mother, my child has a normal father and a normal mother like me.”

The actor was earlier married to Nikhil Jain. She tied the knot with Nikhil in Turkey in June 2019, but the two called it quits in November 2020. Nusrat later revealed that her wedding with Nikhil was invalid under Indian laws.