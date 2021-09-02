scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

Nusrat Jahan is spending ‘sleepless nights and days’ with her newborn baby boy

Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata last week.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 6:45:55 pm
Nusrat Jahan recently welcomed her newborn baby boy. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

It was only a week ago that actor Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy. The new mother recently took to Instagram to share her latest photo along with a caption that read, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

She also shared a photo on her Instagram stories with the text, “Sleepless nights n days…”

It seems like Nusrat Jahan is up to her ears in new mommy duties and is enjoying it every step of the way.

nusrat jahan Nusrat Jahan shared her latest click on Instagram stories. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

It was earlier reported by PTI that Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy in a private hospital in Kolkata. It was also reported that Nusrat’s friend Yash Dasgupta was by her side at the hospital.

Nusrat Jahan’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain told PTI, “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sidharth shukla
RIP Sidharth Shukla (1980-2021): A pictorial tribute to the beloved TV star

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement