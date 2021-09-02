Nusrat Jahan is spending ‘sleepless nights and days’ with her newborn baby boy

It was only a week ago that actor Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy. The new mother recently took to Instagram to share her latest photo along with a caption that read, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy.”

She also shared a photo on her Instagram stories with the text, “Sleepless nights n days…”

It seems like Nusrat Jahan is up to her ears in new mommy duties and is enjoying it every step of the way.

Nusrat Jahan shared her latest click on Instagram stories. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan shared her latest click on Instagram stories. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

It was earlier reported by PTI that Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy in a private hospital in Kolkata. It was also reported that Nusrat’s friend Yash Dasgupta was by her side at the hospital.

Nusrat Jahan’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain told PTI, “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future.”