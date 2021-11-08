‘Not tweeted as actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’: Bengali star clarifies as trolling intensifies after letter to PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee

Days after Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee, fondly called Bumbada by his fans, penned an open letter to PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after a food delivery app failed to deliver his order, he has clarified his move. The actor was trolled on social media for writing to the political leaders after not getting food delivery.

Prosenjit said his tweet was as a concerned citizen and not as a star. “I have tweeted this not as ‘actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’, but as a fellow citizen so that no one faces this kind of problem in the near future. I know some people might laugh at this tweet but I just wanted to make people aware that people hailing from the service industry should be more responsible. I have no personal grudge against anybody. This is not a complaint against anyone,” he said.

Trolling began almost instantly, with many mocking him for unnecessarily tagging PM Modi and the chief minister. A few also said that they have faced similar harassment when their orders were not delivered on time.

“I have mentioned Narendra Modi Ji and our CM Mamata di in my tweet as I want people in the service industry to be more responsible. These days, we are all dependent on all kinds of apps and I personally use them and appreciate it. But people, who are serving food or medicines through apps, should be even more responsible,” the actor told ETimes, and also tweeted the statement on his handle.

Prosenjit added, “If a medicine doesn’t get delivered on time, it can be fatal for someone. We generally order food when we plan not to cook at home or guests come over. What if the food doesn’t get delivered but shows it has been delivered? Should people stay hungry? It is not about delivering new clothes, when one can wait. It is about food.”

In his letter, Prosenjit wrote on November 3, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, festive greetings,” he wrote. “On November 3, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food”, he wrote, and went on to say that his money was refunded once he raised the issue.

“However, I want to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and their food never arrives? What is someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?” he said.