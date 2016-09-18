Nirmala Convent box office collection: Nagarjuna’s film struggles hard to make profits on domestic screens

Nirmala Convent was touted to be a launch pad for many new players including A R Rahman’s two sons, Koti and Srikanth making their debuts in this industry. Nirmala Convent was touted to be a launch pad for many new players including A R Rahman’s two sons, Koti and Srikanth making their debuts in this industry.

The much hyped Nagarjuna’s Nirmala Convent had a dry run in the USA with little box office collection over the weekend after it opened on September 16.

According to reports, in Andhra’s Krishna district alone the Saturday share was Rs 3.85 lakh and the total weekend collection including the screening day was Rs 9.15 lakh. Released on around 800 screens across the globe, the movie collected as little as $2,481 on Friday (screening day) and made a total gross of $6,908, tweeted Idlebrain Jeevi on Sunday. The movie is reportedly screened on 60 screens across North America.

Nirmala Convent was touted to be a launch pad for many new players including A R Rahman’s two sons, Koti and Srikanth making their debuts in this industry. The movie features popular Tollywood actor Srikanth’s son Roshan Meka in the lead role, Oscar-winning music director Rahman’s 12-year-old-son singing a song, music director Saluri Koteswara Rao’s son Saluri Roshan giving music and Bollywood music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddarth Mahadevan singing another song. Not only that, Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher was also roped in for another track in Nirmala Convent. The film has been produced under the banner of Annapurna Studios, and it also features producer Nagarjuna in a cameo. The romantic film is directed by G Naga Koteswara Rao and has Shriya Sharma as the female lead.

The story is about an impoverished and precocious teenage boy falling in love with a girl who happens to be the daughter of an aristocratic landlord. Both go to the same school, Nirmala Convent. Girl’s father denies the boy’s proposal as he doesn’t have the social status or money. The rest of the film is how the boy participates in a quiz show and wins back the girl.

#NirmalaConvent collects $2,841on Friday and the total gross is $6,908. 🇺🇸 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) September 17, 2016

While, the movie collections are on thin ice, Nagarjuna said he will also produce movies of both his sons this year. “I will wrap up my acting in just one movie this year, Om Namo Venkatesaya, and will be busy producing two pictures with my sons Chaitanya and Akhil,” Nagarjuna had said during the audio launch of the movie.

