Bhojpuri star Nirahua says he ‘never loved’ his wife, calls 26-year-old marriage ‘forced’

Bhojpuri cinema icon Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has stirred a heated debate after openly discussing his personal marital life in a recent interview. The actor said that although he has been married to his wife, Mansha Yadav, for 26 years, he never “actually fell in love” with her and described their union as a forced marriage arranged by his parents.

What did Nirahua say about his marriage

In the interview with Digital Commentary, Nirahua said he was eager to focus on his career when his parents insisted he get married, something he regrets.

He shared that he was focused on building his career and repeatedly asked his parents to let him achieve his goals first. However, he says his wishes were overlooked, and he entered into a relationship he did not choose. “Your life partner should be someone you love. That did not happen in my case,” he said.