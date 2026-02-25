Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Bhojpuri star Nirahua says he ‘never loved’ his wife, calls 26-year-old marriage ‘forced’
In a recent interaction, Bhojpuri cinema star Nirahua stated that he has been honest with both his sons and his wife about his feelings and does not want his children to face the same situation.
Bhojpuri cinema icon Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has stirred a heated debate after openly discussing his personal marital life in a recent interview. The actor said that although he has been married to his wife, Mansha Yadav, for 26 years, he never “actually fell in love” with her and described their union as a forced marriage arranged by his parents.
What did Nirahua say about his marriage
In the interview with Digital Commentary, Nirahua said he was eager to focus on his career when his parents insisted he get married, something he regrets.
He shared that he was focused on building his career and repeatedly asked his parents to let him achieve his goals first. However, he says his wishes were overlooked, and he entered into a relationship he did not choose. “Your life partner should be someone you love. That did not happen in my case,” he said.
He admitted that he had told his wife and his children that he had never experienced love in the marriage, but had continued to stay committed out of a sense of duty.
Nirahua’s desire for his sons
The actor also expressed his desire to let his sons make their own choices in life and marriage, advising them to choose partners they truly love — a freedom he feels he was not given.
“I told my children that I was never able to love their mother. I have also told my wife that I never loved her. Yes, it is my duty that since my parents got us married, I am fulfilling that responsibility. I do feel guilty about it. That is why I will not do the same with my children. I will never tell them that they have to do things a certain way. I will not force them,” he shared in his interview.
Social media backlash
Nirahua’s remarks have triggered a strong backlash on social media, with many critics accusing him of publicly humiliating his spouse. Others have defended him by highlighting the cultural pressures around arranged marriages.
Nirahua’s rumoured relationship with Amrapali
In addition, long-rumored links between Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey have surfaced in public discussion. However, neither Nirahua nor Amrapali has confirmed anything about their relationship.
