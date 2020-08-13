Actor Nikki Galrani tests positive for coronavirus

Nikki Galrani tweeted that she is recovering from coronavirus. (Photo: Nikki Galrani/Instagram)

Actor Nikki Galrani on Thursday revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Nikki took to Twitter and wrote, “I was tested Positive for #COVID-19 last week. I’m on my way to recovery and feeling much better now. I’d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health Workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support.”

Along with the tweet, Nikki also shared a note. Here’s what her note says:

“Hi everyone, I was tested for Covid-19 last week & my results came out positive. There is a lot of stigma & uncertainty surrounding the corona virus so I wanted to share my experience with you guys. Thankfully mine was a mild case with the usual symptoms such as bad throat, fever, loss of smell & taste etc. However, I’m recovering well following all the necessary protocols. I feel lucky to be able to stay home & quarantine. I know it’s a really scary time for everyone right now and it’s important that we be safe & think of other people’s safety. Considering my age & that I have no pre existing medical conditions, i know I’ll get through this. But it scares me when I think of my parents, elders, my friends & everyone else who could be much more affected by this disease. So please be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly, & don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. I know it’s frustrating to sit at home for so many months but we’re living in an unprecedented time and it’s time to do your part for the society. Spend time with your families, stay in touch with your friends, protect your mental health & please reach out for help if you’re feeling anxious or depressed. Stay home and stay safe guys. Much love Nikki Galrani.”

On the work front, Nikki Galrani will be next seen in Tamil film Rajavamsam.

