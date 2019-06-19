Neeru Bajwa: It’s a complete joy working with Diljit Dosanjh

Neeru Bajwa thinks her best films have been with Diljit Dosanjh. The duo, which has already delivered major hits like Jatt & Juliet, Sardaar Ji and Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, is now awaiting the release of their upcoming Punjabi rom-com Shadaa.

Advertising

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Neeru shared what pushes her to re-team with Diljit. “Besides the audience always asking when are you guys coming together, for me, it’s just complete joy working with him (Diljit Dosanjh). And it’s always nice because we have the best of films together, best experiences and I love working with him,” Neeru said.

In Shadaa, Neeru Bajwa plays a girl who has crossed the marriageable age, but has no qualms about it. “She doesn’t believe in love. She thinks there’s no good a man can do to a woman. She is a 31-year-old unmarried woman who according to society is hopeless now. She has passed that marriageable age by leaps and bounds,” the actor said while talking about her role.

Revealing where she connected with her onscreen character, Neeru added, “I got married in my 30s. So, I think that was connecting and I connect to strong roles. She’s a strong, independent and modern working woman so I definitely connected with that.”

Advertising

Neeru Bajwa, who made her foray into films nearly two decades back, has become one of the most bankable female leads in Punjabi cinema. She has also appeared in Hindi films like Prince, Phoonk 2 and Miley Naa Miley Hum. Talking about why language is never a bar for her to do good cinema, Neeru shared, “I think it’s just great to do good film anywhere. If a Chinese film was offered to me and it was a great script, I would do that too. Same with an Italian or a French. So, if it’s just a great film, I’ll do it.”

“I don’t think as an actor you need that validation but obviously, I am not going to do just any B-grade or C-grade film. I want to do quality films that I get from Punjab and if I get that from Bombay, I would love to do it,” she added.

Neeru Bajwa concluded the conversation by sharing five tenets of a happy marriage – “Friendship, honesty, trust, sense of humour and a little bit of compromise!”