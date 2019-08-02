Nazriya shares adorable moment with her dog Oreo

Nazriya Nazim recently shared an adorable video where she is feeding her shitzu pup, Oreo. The actor, who was earlier terrified of dogs, is seen cooing and kajoling Oreo as she feeds him some biscuits.

Advertising

Her husband Fahadh Faasil turned Nazriya Nazim into a dog-lover. “Yes, that is one change Fahadh brought in me, I must say. I used to be so scared of them. But Fahadh loves them,” she told the Times of India in an interview earlier.

Fahadh Faasil comes from a family of dog-lovers and wanted to get a pet after marriage. Nazriya Nazim said, “After our marriage, Fahadh used to say, ‘Let’s get a dog’. But I’d say, ‘You will go for your shoots. I’m scared and won’t feed it.”

“But then we got Oreo. He was just a puppy and my heart melted. Now I too love dogs. I realised they are just like kids. I am very attached to Oreo now,” she added.

Nazriya Nazim tied the knot with Fahadh Faasil in 2014.