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Nayanthara on her short role in Yash’s Toxic, her Rs 12 cr fee: ‘It’s a role I couldn’t ignore’
Nayanthara shared that her character Ganga was extremely crucial as it influenced the film’s story.
Actor Nayanthara, a pan-India actor was seen in the recently released film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Kiara Advani. The film generated massive buzz prior to its release, but opened to a lukewarm first-day response. However, Nayanthara, who is a part of this ensemble cast, spoke to Variety India about why she gave her nod to playing Ganga in Toxic.
Speaking about her decision to join the film, Nayanthara said that she has never chosen projects based on whether they are solo films or multi-starrers. The actor stated that for her, the most important thing is the character and whether it has something meaningful to contribute to the story of the film. “I’ve never looked at films through the lens of screen space or labels like solo or multi-starrer,” she said, adding that a story and character that excite her are enough reasons to come on board.
Nayanthara further revealed that Toxic offered her a role she simply could not ignore. Speaking about cinema, the Jawan actor shared that it is a collaborative medium and believes that when every character is written well, the entire film benefits.
About her role in Toxic
The actress plays Ganga in the film, a character she believes has much more to offer than what audiences may have seen in the trailer so far. According to Nayanthara, Ganga has her own voice, choices and emotional journey, and influences the story rather than merely existing to support someone else’s character.
Also Read: Toxic movie review: Yash-starrer is full of sound and fury, signifying little
Nayanthara’s remuneration per film and net worth
Apart from the excitement around her role, Nayanthara’s reported remuneration has also grabbed attention. Variety India states that the actor is said to be among the highest-paid female stars in South cinema, reportedly charging around Rs 10-12 crore per film.
Nayanthara also shared that she is happy with the kind of response Toxic received even before its release. While the buzz around the trailer, visuals and the film’s world felt special, she said the real excitement and nervousness began when the film finally reached the audience.
Toxic’s Box-office performance
Rocking star Yash’s film earned a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film ran across 24,579 shows on Wednesday, with total India gross collections standing at Rs 120.75 crore. Worldwide, the movie has grossed over Rs 140.75 crore.
However, the opening day numbers must be viewed alongside the mixed critical reception the film has received. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Toxic read, “I wanted very much to see if I would be swept away by this ‘fairy-tale for grown-ups’, a genre very few Indian filmmakers dare attempt. Sadly, that happens so seldom in this eye-glazing, endless litany of violence taking place in picturesque locations in Goa and Macau and elsewhere, where mobsters and corrupt forces combine to push crime, and where faceless armies of gun-toting goons keep popping up, shooting and scooting through one set-piece after another, all more exhausting than exhilarating.”
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was one of the most anticipated films on the upcoming slate, bringing together Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Tara Sutaria.
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