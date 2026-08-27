Nayanthara on her short role in Yash’s Toxic, her Rs 12 cr fee: ‘It’s a role I couldn’t ignore’

Actor Nayanthara, a pan-India actor was seen in the recently released film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Kiara Advani. The film generated massive buzz prior to its release, but opened to a lukewarm first-day response. However, Nayanthara, who is a part of this ensemble cast, spoke to Variety India about why she gave her nod to playing Ganga in Toxic.

Speaking about her decision to join the film, Nayanthara said that she has never chosen projects based on whether they are solo films or multi-starrers. The actor stated that for her, the most important thing is the character and whether it has something meaningful to contribute to the story of the film. “I’ve never looked at films through the lens of screen space or labels like solo or multi-starrer,” she said, adding that a story and character that excite her are enough reasons to come on board.