National Award-winning Bengali director Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta has died in Kolkata of age-related complications. The director was 77. He was suffering from kidney disease and undergoing regular dialysis.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has called his death an irreparable loss for the Bengali film industry.

Buddhadeb Dasgupta, along with Goutam Ghose and Aparna Sen, was the flag-bearer of the parallel cinema movement in Bengal for much of the 1980s and 1990s. A film with the auteur ensured a coveted National Award win for mainstream actors. His earlier films like Dooratwa (1978), Grihajuddha (1982) and Andhi Gali (1984) focused on the Naxalite movement in Bengal and how it shaped the collective consciousness of Bengalis.

The celebrated director had won National Film Award for Best Feature Film five times in his career including Bagh Bahadur (1989), Charachar (1993), Lal Darja (1997), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002) and Kaalpurush (2008), while his films Dooratwa (1978) and Tahader Katha (1993) won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali. He was also honoured with Best Director Award for his films Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005).

A famous poet, his published works of poetry include Suitcase, Himjog, Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.