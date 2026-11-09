Nandita Dutta apologises after violent clash cuts short her Bigg Boss Bangla run

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Sourav Ganguly-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Bangla made headlines after actress Nandita Dutta was evicted from Season 3 for physically assaulting her fellow contestant and partner, Rajveer Dey. Following the incident, Nandita took to her Instagram Stories to address the controversy and publicly apologise for her actions.
Her statement read, “To everyone who has been a part of my journey, I want to address what happened inside the Bigg Boss house. Things got intense, emotions ran high, and unfortunately, the situation escalated in a way it shouldn’t have. I acknowledge that and sincerely apologise for my actions.”
She further added, “I have always been someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, speaks her mind and stands up for herself. But I also understand that there are lines that should never be crossed.”
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Nandita then issued a personal apology to Rajveer Dey, expressing regret for the incident and any hurt she may have caused him.
“This journey has been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful for every bit of love, support and encouragement you have given me,” she wrote, before concluding, “I am taking this experience with me, learning from it and moving forward with my head held high. Thank you for standing by me.”
What happened between Nandita Dutta and Rajveer Dey on Bigg Boss Bengali 3?
During the show, tensions kept escalating between Nandita Dutt and Rajveer Dey, eventually leading to a physical altercation. The actress was seen slapping and scratching Rajveer multiple times, prompting disciplinary action from the makers.
Later, host Sourav Ganguly addressed the incident during his Dadar Darbar segment on Saturday. He reiterated that the rules applied equally to all contestants and asked Nandita to leave the house immediately for violating the show’s strict rules against physical violence.
The announcement left Rajveer in tears as he requested Ganguly to give Nandita another chance. Before leaving the house, Nandita told Rajveer that she would wait for him outside and encouraged him to win the show.
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Since the incident, fans of the couple have been expressing their support for them on social media. One fan wrote, “Watching RajNandini made me realise that true love never loses to distance. I never knew two people could be miles apart yet remain so close at heart. The way they waited for each other, remembered each other, and held on despite everything felt so special.”
Nandita Dutta-Rajveer Dey love story continues
On Diwali, Nandita Dutt also shared a picture of herself posing alongside a photograph of Rajveer Dey, who continues to be a contestant on Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3. The post came just hours after she publicly apologised to him.
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Before the controversy, the couple had frequently made headlines for their growing closeness inside the Bigg Boss Bangla house. Their affectionate moments, PDA and late-night conversations under the blanket had caught the attention of viewers.
On one occasion, a clip of the two kissing went viral on social media, prompting Sourav Ganguly to address their behaviour and remind them that the show was watched by family audiences.
Bigg Boss Bangla first premiered in 2013, with its second season airing in 2016. After nearly a decade, the reality show made a comeback, with Ganguly stepping in as its host.