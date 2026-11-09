Nandita Dutta apologises after violent clash cuts short her Bigg Boss Bangla run

Sourav Ganguly-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Bangla made headlines after actress Nandita Dutta was evicted from Season 3 for physically assaulting her fellow contestant and partner, Rajveer Dey. Following the incident, Nandita took to her Instagram Stories to address the controversy and publicly apologise for her actions.

Her statement read, “To everyone who has been a part of my journey, I want to address what happened inside the Bigg Boss house. Things got intense, emotions ran high, and unfortunately, the situation escalated in a way it shouldn’t have. I acknowledge that and sincerely apologise for my actions.”

She further added, “I have always been someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, speaks her mind and stands up for herself. But I also understand that there are lines that should never be crossed.”