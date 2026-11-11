Nandini warns Rajveer after Bigg Boss Bangla exit: ‘What’s happening behind your back’

Nandini Dutta, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss Bangla 3, has taken to social media to warn Rajveer Dey, who is still a part of the show. Host Sourav Ganguly eliminated Nandini after she repeatedly indulged in physical violence with co-contestant and partner Rajveer Dey on the show. Rajveer and Nandini fell in love during the show and their growing closeness and PDA in the Bigg Boss house often became the topic of conversation. After the two had some friction, Nandini allegedly hit and scratched Rajveer on several occasions. Following this, host Sourav Ganguly took a strong stand and evicted Nandini from the show.

On Sunday, the actress also issued a public apology for Rajveer on social media. On Wednesday, she also shared a message on Instagram and warned Rajveer about people plotting behind his back. Even after their friction and her eviction, she is still supporting Rajveer.

Nandini’s latest post for Rajveer Dey

Nandini posted her latest Instgram story for Rajveer where she wrote, “Rajveer tomar pichone ki hoche Tumi Janona… ami tomake dekhe bujhte parchi tomar kotota eka lagche but may Mahadev protects you from everything!! Ishwar tomake aro Onek shokti dik!!! Amar babata. (Rajveer, you don’t know what is happening behind your back… I can tell by looking at you how lonely you are feeling, but may Mahadev protect you from everything!! May God give you much more strength!!! My dear.)”

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Nandini Dutta warns for Rajveer Dey after Bigg Boss Bangla eviction (Photo: Nandini Dutta / Instagram) Nandini Dutta warns for Rajveer Dey after Bigg Boss Bangla eviction (Photo: Nandini Dutta / Instagram)

A few days back, Nandini also posted a public apology for Rajveer. She wrote, “To everyone who has been a part of my journey, I want to address what happened inside the Bigg Boss house. Things got intense, emotions ran high, and unfortunately, the situation escalated in a way it shouldn’t have. I acknowledge that and sincerely apologise for my actions. I have always been someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, speaks her mind and stands up for herself. But I also understand that there are lines that should never be crossed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandini Dutta (@nandinidutta___official)

She further added, “This journey has been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful for every bit of love, support and encouragement you have given me, I am taking this experience with me, learning from it and moving forward with my head held high. Thank you for standing by me.”

Nandini Dutta-Rajveer Dey’s relationship

Nandini and Rajveer met and fell in love on Bigg Boss Bangla 3. While the audiences found their romantic equation fake, the couple was often seen indulging PDA and shared several loved up moments on the show. In fact, in September, a video of the two kissing went viral after which Sourav Ganguly had warned the couple.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sülāgnà Mòndãl (@sulagna.9028)

In the last few weeks, tensions escalated between the two due to various reasons. While they two often argued with each other, the fights progressed into physical altercation with Nandini slapping and scratching Rajveer. In their latest altercation, she hit Rajveer once again, and the toxcity increased so much that she even pushed Rajveer to slap himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandini Dutta (@nandinidutta___official)

Following this behaviour the makers took a desciplinary step, Sourav Ganguly pointed out at show’s zero tolerance policy towards violence. He later asked Nandini to leave the show immidiately. After her eviction Nandini has been sharing her strong support for Rajveer, she even shared a loved up post for him on Diwali.