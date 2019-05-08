Veteran Bengali actor Mrinal Mukherjee dead

Veteran television and film actor Mrinal Mukherjee passed away on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the 74-year-old actor was battling cancer for a long time and his health condition deteriorated on May 6. He died in a private hospital in Kolkata.

Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the legendary actor. He wrote, “Very sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Mrinal Mukherjee… bhalo thakben Mrinal Kaku…”

Surinder Films also shared a photo and paid their condolences, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #MrinalMukherjee.”

Filmmaker Piyush Saha wrote, “শুধু একজন অভিনেতা নয় এক অসাধারণ মনের মানুষ কে হারালাম৷ তুলকালাম ছবির জমাটি অাড্ডা ভুলবোনা কোনও দিন৷ যেখানেই থাকো ভাল থেকো মৃণাল কাকু । #Rip #MrinalMukherjee (Not just an actor, we lost an extraordinary man. Will miss the ‘adda’ that happened during Tulkalam film. Stay good, wherever you are Mrinal uncle)”

Mrinal Mukherjee made his debut with the 1955 film Dui Bon. He featured in many commercially successful films such as Golpo Holeo Sotti, Nayika Sangbad, Chuti, Shriman Prithviiraj, among others.

The actor also worked with Bollywood lyricist Gulzar. The two collaborated for the film Mausam, which went onto become one of Mrinal Mukherjee’s most memorable performances.

He was last seen in Barun Sobti’s 2018 sports drama titled 22 Yards.