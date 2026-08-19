Toxic is more graphic than Dhurandhar? Yash film receives 18-rating in UK

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given an adult certificate to Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The British censor board has updated the certification details on its official website, describing the film as containing “strong bloody violence, sex.” In a single-line description, it describes the Kannada-language film as: “In this Tamil-language actioner, the leader of powerful drug cartel in Goa sows the seeds of his own destruction.”

In its overview, the British censor board has given the film a rating of five out of five for violence, four out of five for threat and horror, four out of five for language, five out of five for sex, four out of five for drugs, four out of five for sexual violence and sexual threat, four out of five for suicide and self-harm, and five out of five for injury detail.