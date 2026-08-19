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Toxic is more graphic than Dhurandhar? Yash film receives 18-rating in UK
The British Board The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given Toxic 5/5 for violence and injury detail.
The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given an adult certificate to Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The British censor board has updated the certification details on its official website, describing the film as containing “strong bloody violence, sex.” In a single-line description, it describes the Kannada-language film as: “In this Tamil-language actioner, the leader of powerful drug cartel in Goa sows the seeds of his own destruction.”
In its overview, the British censor board has given the film a rating of five out of five for violence, four out of five for threat and horror, four out of five for language, five out of five for sex, four out of five for drugs, four out of five for sexual violence and sexual threat, four out of five for suicide and self-harm, and five out of five for injury detail.
The last gory Indian film to release in the UK was Dhurandhar: The Revenge. That film also received five out of five for violence, four out of five for threat and horror and language. However, it was given three out of five for sex and four out of five for injury detail, suggesting that Toxic could contain more graphic violence and gore than Dhurandhar.
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Nearly a week ago, the film received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes. The gangster drama was certified by the regional office of the board in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Details of any possible cuts or modifications have not been revealed.
Yash-starrer Toxic was originally slated to release alongside Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. However, the makers later decided to postpone the release, citing the war in the Gulf and saying they wanted the film to release “in every corner.” Along with the announcement, they shared a new release date of June 4. However, that date was also postponed, with August 26 becoming the film’s third and final release date.
The makers have been aggressively promoting the film across the world, including a grand trailer launch event held in Bengaluru in the presence of media from across the nation. The event was attended by actors Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria, among others.
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