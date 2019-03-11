Mohanlal, Prabhudheva and Shankar Mahadevan receive Padma Awards

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred the Padma Shri Awards on 56 distinguished personalities including four prominent members of the south Indian film industry: actor Mohanlal, actor-choreographer Prabhudheva, musician Shankar Mahadevan and percussionist Anandan Sivamani.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal expressed gratitude to his family and fans on the occasion. “Received #PadmaBhushan, The 3rd Highest Civilian Award from The Honorable President of India, with jubilation. I express fervent gratitude to the Supreme Power & all well-wishers, for being a part of my journey. Truly happy with this inimitable moment. #PadmaAwards,” he tweeted.

The actor added, “Unfeigned congratulations and wishes to the fellow awardees of #PadmaBhushan, on spheres different. @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi @PMOIndia @rajnathsingh”

Mohanlal is one of the most decorated actors in the country with five National Awards and numerous other awards. His latest honour comes 18 years after he was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2001.

Prabhudheva also took to Twitter after receiving his Padma Shri award. The National-Award winning choreographer-turned-actor was accompanied by his parents at the event. “Thanks for all the love u all gave, ur love gave me This award, I dedicate this award to the love u all gave,” he tweeted along with a picture of himself with his parents.

The 45-year-old dancing legend was born in Mysore, Karnataka. But, he caught his first break with his choreography in Tamil films and subsequently became a household name across the country. In addition to choreography, he has also successfully established himself as a bankable mainstream actor and even made a mark as a director with films like Pokkiri and Rowdy Rathore.

Shankar Mahadevan also accepted the coveted Padma Shri today. He wrote on Twitter, “It’s a great honour & a privilege to accept the #PadmaShri award graciously from our honourable President #RamNathKovind @rashtrapatibhvn Thank you all for the endless love and support!!!”