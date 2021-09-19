scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Mohanlal, Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Samantha Akkineni among big winners at SIIMA 2021

SIIMA 2021: Mohanlal won Best Actor for his film Lucifer. Dhanush bagged Best Actor award for 2019 release Asuran. Manju Warrier and Samantha Akkineni also won big.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 19, 2021 8:45:13 pm
SIIMA 2021 winnersSIIMA 2021: Dhanush, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and others are among the winners. (Photo: SIIMA/Instagram)

Celebrities are gearing up for the second day of South Indian International Movie Awards, which are being held in Hyderabad. The SIIMA 2021, which began on Saturday evening, was a starry affair with A-listers such as Mahesh Babu, Nani, Rashmika Mandanna and others in attendence. On Sunday too, the audience has a lot more to look forward to.

While on day one of the event, Mahesh Babu took home the Best Actor award for his 2019 film Maharshi, Dhanush won Best Actor award for Asuran. Interestingly, Vetrimaaran won Best Director award for the film on Saturday. Velraj won Best Cinematographer for the 2019 Tamil release. Joining the list of winners is veteran actor Mohanlal. The Malayalam superstar won Best Actor award for Lucifer.

Check out the winners announced on SIIMA 2021, day two:

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Tamil) – Dhanush for Asuran

 

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Malayalam) – Mohanlal for Lucifer

 

Best Film (Tamil) – Kaithi

 

Best Actress (Tamil) – Manju Warrier for Asuran

Best Actress (Malayalam) – Manju Warrier for Lucifer

 

Best Actress (Telugu) – Samantha Akkineni for Oh Baby

Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni also celebrated her win at SIIMA. The actor won Best Actor for Oh Baby. Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, Samantha wrote, “Oh Baby is a gift that keeps on giving. Thank you SIIMA Awards for my award. Thank you Nandu Reddy, you know I love you. Come let’s make another amazing movie together. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Check out other winners:

Best Cinematographer – Vishal Vittal and Sourabh won for film Dia

Best Playback Singer – Madhu Priya for ‘He’s so cute’ from Sarileeru Neekevvaru

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Ramajogaiah Sastry for “Butta Bomma” from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Playback Singer Female (Kannada) – Adithi Sagar for ‘The Bengaluru Song’ from French Biryani

Best Playback Singer Female (Malayalam) – Nithya Mammen for Sufiyum Sujathayum’s Vaathikkalu

Best Playback Singer Female (Tamil) – Brindha Sivakumar for Vaa Chellam from Ponmagal Vandhaal

Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Niketh Bommireddy for Soorarai Pottru

Best Cinematographer (Malayalam) – Sudeep Elaman for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Lucifer also won Best Film award on Saturday. Karthi’s 2019 release Kaithi became one of the films that bagged several awards on Saturday and Sunday evening. On Sunday, it won the Best Film award. Arjun Das and George Maryan received Best Actor In A Negative Role award and Best Actor In A Supporting Role award, respectively.

