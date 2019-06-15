Mogra Phulaalaa movie review: A clean and simple family entertainer

Mogra Phulaalaa movie cast: Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Deodhar Anand, Neena Kulkarni, Chandrakant Kulkarni, Anand Ingale

Mogra Phulaalaa movie director: Shrabani Deodhar

Mogra Phulaalaa movie rating: Four stars

Mogra Phulaalaa, a family entertainer, is as fresh as Mogra (jasmine) flowers blooming on a spring morning, not only because of its story, but also, it’s treatment, music and performances.

Swwapnil Joshi is the one who holds the film together. He plays the role of Sunil Kulkarni, an innocent, simple man who wouldn’t even ride his scooter above 40 km per hour because he has promised his mother (played by Neena Kulkarni) that he will never exceed the speed limit.

Swwapnil’s portrayal of Sunil is impeccable. He will remind you of that one friend or lover who is too good to be true. As the story progresses, there is a scene where Swwapnil is in a play and becomes King Dushyanta from Mahabharata. Here you can’t help but think of a young Swwapnil who appeared as Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s Krishna.

Coming to female lead Sai Deodhar Anand. Sai, who has appeared in several Hindi shows, debuts in Marathi cinema with Mogra Phulaalaa. She delivers an impactful performance as Shivangi, a young widowed mother. The chemistry between Swwapnil and Sai is convincing too.

Neena Kulkarni, who plays the role of Sunil Kulkarni’s possessive mother, deserves special mention. You will find yourself disliking and sympathizing with her in equal measure.

The humour too is on point, and nothing seems to be forced in this movie, which is a plus. Also, the director’s attention to detail is noteworthy.

Rohit Shyam Raut has composed the music of Mogra Phulaalaa, and it is easy on the ears. Shankar Mahadevan has sung the title song, and it will stay with you for a very long time.

Mogra Phulaalaa is clean and simple. There are moments and characters in the film that many people will relate to, and that’s the beauty of National Award winner Shrabani Deodhar’s storytelling and direction.