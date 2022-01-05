Mimi Chakraborty tests positive for Covid-19: ‘It has got me pretty bad’

Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty has tested positive for Covid-19. Mimi revealed the news on Wednesday through her official Twitter handle. She said she contacted the virus despite any public interactions and is currently under home isolation.

“I have tested positive for Covid. however, I have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation. I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be safe and mask up,” Mimi wrote in the note which she posted on social media.

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty had in June last year, fallen ill with dehydration and stomach pain. This came after the 32-year-old was jabbed at a fake Covid vaccination drive in Kolkata. However, doctors weren’t initially sure whether her illness was a consequence of the fake dose she received or not.

Mimi, along with her fellow Bengali star Nusrat Jahan, who also turned a politician alongside, had in 2020 shot for movie SOS Kolkata. While Mimi is the Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency, Nusrat was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat seat on the party’s ticket.

Both Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan had earlier shared screen space in Birsa Dasgupta’s Criss Cross.