scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Must Read

Mimi Chakraborty tests positive for Covid-19: ‘It has got me pretty bad’

Mimi Chakraborty said she contacted the coronavirus despite any public interactions and is currently under home isolation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 9:30:32 pm
mimi chakraborty covidMimi Chakraborty revealed the news on her social media handles. (Photo: Instagram/Mimi Chakraborty)

Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty has tested positive for Covid-19. Mimi revealed the news on Wednesday through her official Twitter handle. She said she contacted the virus despite any public interactions and is currently under home isolation.

“I have tested positive for Covid. however, I have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation. I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be safe and mask up,” Mimi wrote in the note which she posted on social media.

Also read |Mimi Chakraborty renders a soulful version of ‘Amaro Porano Jaha Chay’

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty had in June last year, fallen ill with dehydration and stomach pain. This came after the 32-year-old was jabbed at a fake Covid vaccination drive in Kolkata. However, doctors weren’t initially sure whether her illness was a consequence of the fake dose she received or not.

Mimi, along with her fellow Bengali star Nusrat Jahan, who also turned a politician alongside, had in 2020 shot for movie SOS Kolkata. While Mimi is the Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency, Nusrat was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat seat on the party’s ticket.

Also read |Nusrat Jahan on how her relationship with Yash Dasgupta began: ‘I absconded with you’

Both Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan had earlier shared screen space in Birsa Dasgupta’s Criss Cross.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone birthday Covid-19 year changed her 'fundamentally as a person family ranveer
‘I was unrecognisable physically…’: Deepika Padukone on getting Covid-19, how it changed her fundamentally

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement