Mimi Chakraborty renders a soulful version of ‘Amaro Porano Jaha Chay’

Mimi Chakraborty sang the famous “Amaro Porano Jaha Chay”, which is written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore. (Photo: Mimi Chakraborthy/Instagram) Mimi Chakraborty sang the famous “Amaro Porano Jaha Chay”, which is written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore. (Photo: Mimi Chakraborthy/Instagram)

Actor and singer Mimi Chakraborty has sung her version of one of the most famous songs from Rabindra Sangeet, “Amaro Porano Jaha Chay.” Chakraborty, who is also serving as a Member of Parliament, shot the video after the administration relaxed the lockdown rules.

In the video, she looks beautiful in a plain black saree and is seen singing and playing the guitar in the backdrop of lush green fields. Written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore, “Amaro Porano Jaha Chay” is a melancholic love song.

In an interview with Telegraph India, when asked why Mimi Chakraborty picked this particular song, she said, “There is a huge emotion attached with Rabindra Sangeet. And whenever I wear a sari, people tell me that it reminds them of Pupe (Mimi’s character from the television serial Gaaner Oparey). I also had this desire to sing this song one day. We are going through such tough times and as an actor I thought it would be nice to entertain people.”

On the work front, Chakraborty was last seen in the romantic thriller Mon Jaane Na in 2019. She has three films, Khela Jokhon, Dracula Sir and Baazi, lined-up for release this year.

