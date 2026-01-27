After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty alleges harassment during stage performance, takes legal action: ‘Dignity on stage is non-negotiable’

A few days after actor Mouni Roy spoke about experiencing shocking harassment at an event in Karnal, Bengali actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty has come forward with her own account of public harassment. Known for films such as Sudhu Tomar Jonyo, Kelor Kirti, and Proloy, Mimi shared that she felt humiliated after being badly treated while performing at a show organised by the Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club in Bongaon.

Taking to her X handle on Republic Day, Mimi wrote, “As we celebrate Republic Day, we speak of freedom and equality. But the independence and dignity of women and artists are still too easily violated. I have built my image and career on my own over the years. Staying silent today would only normalise the humiliation of artists.”

Elaborating on the ordeal, the actor added, “I was invited by Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club to perform at an event in Bongaon. Mid-performance, I was abruptly asked to leave the stage without any prior communication, in front of the audience. There were many people waiting to see me and meet me, including fans who had come for a picture. Leaving the stage that way, followed by derogatory remarks on the microphone, was not just humiliating, it defamed me publicly. I left quietly to maintain decorum. I have now taken the matter to the appropriate legal authorities and believe in due process. If I keep quiet today, this behaviour will be repeated tomorrow. Dignity on stage is non-negotiable.”

Mouni Roy’s harassment allegations

Mimi Chakraborty’s revelation comes days after Mouni Roy alleged facing inappropriate touching and lewd comments at a wedding in Haryana. After a video of the incident went viral, the actor addressed the matter on her Instagram Stories. In her detailed post, she wrote, “Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents.”

She continued, “As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn’t like it when I said ‘sir please remove your hand’. On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right front making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me.”

“Is when mid performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. Despite this, the behaviour did not stop. No family or organisers moved them from up front. Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angel. When someone asked them to stop they abused them. I am humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour,” her note concluded.