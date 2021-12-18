scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Milind Gunaji’s son Abhishek Gunaji ties the knot in a private ceremony, see photos

Milind Gunaji's son Abhishek Gunaji got married to his long-time girlfriend Radha Patil. The two tied the knot in a temple ceremony.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 18, 2021 8:51:10 pm
Milind Gunaji and his family. (Photo: PR handout)

Actor Milind Gunaji’s son Abhishek Gunaji got married to his long-time girlfriend Radha Patil on Friday in a temple ceremony and the photos from the ceremony have been going viral on social media. Abhishek and Radha had a private wedding in Walawal, Malvan in a temple with a heavenly ambience. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

Milind shared a statement that read, “We as a family are quite rooted in our culture and heritage. Hence we chose to have a private ceremony in Walawal, Malwan. I have always promoted the Indian heritage and beauty in our landscapes, rehabilitation of forts, and tourism of Maharashtra. We wanted the wedding to be in the most traditional way. We wanted to give a strong message that destinations in Maharashtra are unparalleled to any other destination wedding location in India.”

Abhishek got married to Radha in Walawal, Malvan. (Photo: PR Handout) abhishek gunaji photos The two tied the knot on December 17. (Photo: PR Handout) milind gunaji son A gorgeous photo of the couple. (Photo: @anupamhinge2.0/Instagram) radha patil abhishek gunaji Abhishek and Radha have been dating each other for a long time. (Photo: @prynkadhruv/Instagram)

On the work front, Abhishek recently directed the short film Chhal starring Sumit Raghavan and Milind Gunaji. The short film received a nomination at the Berlin Flash Film Festival.

Milind Gunaji is known for appearing in Hindi films like Fareb, Virasat. In the recent years, he was seen in Panipat, Race 3, among other movies.

