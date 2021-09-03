scorecardresearch
Friday, September 03, 2021
Meghana Raj Sarja reveals son’s name

Meghna Raj called her and late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's baby "our paradise."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 6:58:26 pm
Meghana Raj Sarja delivered the baby boy in October 2020. (Photo: Instagram/megsraj)

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj on Friday announced the name of their son. The couple’s firstborn has been named Raayan Raj Sarja. Meghana revealed the same through a video on Instagram.

The one-and-a-half-minute long video takes us inside the lives of Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja. It first gives glimpses of their wedding and then their firstborn coming into their lives. Meghna called the baby “our paradise.” In the caption, Meghana wrote, “The name is…”

Also read |Meghana Raj, Arjun Sarja and others remember Chiranjeevi Sarja on first death anniversary: Will miss you for a lifetime

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

At the time of the actor’s death, the couple was expecting their firstborn. Meghana Raj Sarja delivered the baby boy at a private hospital in Bengaluru in October 2020.

Hailing from a family of actors, Chiranjeevi Sarja acted in more than 20 films in a career spanning 11 years.

